Congrats! Bresha Webb Welcomes A Baby Girl

Congrats are in order to actress Bresha Webb, who welcomed a baby girl on Thursday, March 21st.

In a collaborative Instagram post with her husband Nick Jones Jr., Webb gave insight on her difficult delivery, and how her baby earned her name.

“When the pregnancy got hard and veered into complicated territory, you courageously grabbed us by our hearts and led us to your birth. When we were scared, you were brave, living up to your name. Welcome home Brave. 3•21•24,” the actress wrote.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 39-year-old actress said she froze her eggs five years prior. Jones, who has a 7-year-old from a previous relationship, was full of emotions when they learned of Webb’s pregnancy.

“He’s so excited. He was completely a ball of just emotions and super happy. And I have a bonus daughter and we were so excited to share the news with her at the right time,” she told the publication.

Bresha Webb inspires women 40+ with the birth of her baby girl

The Run the World actress is 6 weeks shy of her 40th birthday, and the birth of her baby girl is the perfect early gift. Women giving birth close to or over 40 reminds us of how powerful the human body is. For women in their late to early 40s, childbirth can feel like a daunting or distant goal. But women like Webb continue to show us what is possible, despite our age.

This month, Draya Michele, 39, announced she is pregnant with her third child. Halle Berry welcomed two healthy children at the age of 41 and 46. Actress Uzo Aduba, 42, had her first child with husband Robert Sweeting late last year. Women are burying the term “geriatric pregnancy” by proving that motherhood can happen into your 40s.

