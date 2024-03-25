Watch Trailer: ‘Beetlejuice’ Sequel Adds Jenna Ortega To The Cast

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Popular ‘80s film Beetlejuice returns with a sequel coming this Fall. Michael Keaton will reprise his role alongside actress Jenna Ortega. Check out the trailer and read more about this exciting new film inside.

This is a follow-up to the 1988 comedy Beetlejuice, which follows a ghost who’s recruited to help haunt a house. It’s been decades since fans last saw the haunting and hilarious ghost, Beetlejuice.

The hit film was a blend of horror and dark humor that paired well with Tim Burton’s signature visual style. The opportunity landed Keaton and Winona Ryder with career-defining roles that ultimately launched their careers. Both actors will reprise their roles as Beetlejuice and Lydia, respectively.

Alongside Keaton and Ryder, Ortega will join the bunch as Astrid. The teaser trailer doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming sequel, but it showcases the return of Burton’s adored aesthetic and a few references from the original film. However, it was confirmed that Ortega’s character is Lydia’s daughter Astrid, and she will clash with her parents much in the same way Lydia did in the past. Catherine O’Hara will return in Beetlejuice 2 too, reprising her role as Lydia’s stylish mother, Delia Deetz.

Joining the returning cast members are some of Hollywood’s biggest names like Willem Dafoe. Dafoe will join the Beetlejuice 2 cast as a former B-movie actor who is a detective in the afterlife. Monica Bellucci will play Beetlejuice’s wife and Justin Theroux will play the mysterious role of Rory.

Over the years, the Beetlejuice franchise has seen a long-running animated series, countless video games and a Broadway musical. There were several failed attempts to get the sequel off the ground. In 2011, Seth Grahame-Smith was hired to write the script for Beetlejuice 2, but nothing transpired. Tim Burton shared that he would direct the next film under the “right circumstances” back in 2016, and still nothing came of the news. Mike Vukadinovich was hired in late 2017 to rewrite the script. Then, in March 2022, it was announced that Brad Pitt’s company Plan B Entertainment was reportedly leading the sequel’s production. Now, after decades of waiting, Beetlejuice 2 has a release date and a trailer.

The Beetlejuice 2 release date is September 6, 2024.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

Watch Trailer: ‘Beetlejuice’ Sequel Adds Jenna Ortega To The Cast was originally published on globalgrind.com