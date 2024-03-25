Candiace Dillard Bassett Is Leaving Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The tea in the nation’s capital is getting hot as reality star Candiace Dillard Bassett announces she will not return to Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Candiace broke the news March 25 with PEOPLE.

Candiace told the celebrity publication, “With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.” She also expressed gratitude for her six years on the show and stated, “This is not a farewell, but a see you later. “

Candiace joined the Bravo Housewives franchise in Season 3. Her departure is among many—in the DMV area and across the country. Network teams seem to be shaking up show casts and storylines franchise-wide.

Candiace—one of the few stars in the network’s history to get married on the show—shouted out fans amid her breakup news. As PEOPLE reported, the actress and singer said, “Your unwavering support has been my guiding light. I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead—and, more importantly, sharing them all with you!”

Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Breakup News Follows An Eventful RHOP Season 8

Candiace’s public decision came after Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac wrapped on March 24. Described by Bravo as what “seemed like one of the toughest periods for the DMV-based ladies,” the season included twists and turns known throughout the addictive franchise.

Fans watched Robyn Dixon face rumors in her marriage, Ashley Darby manage an ongoing divorce, Mia Thornton separate from her hubby and Candiace fall out with friends Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. Candiace also taped the show through health issues and fertility struggles on camera.

According to Bravo, after Episode 18, the RHOP cast collectivity agreed to try to “move forward like a true sisterhood” after having a mutual understanding of the drama from the show. Whew, Season 8 was, without a doubt, a memorable one.

But in true Housewives fashion, surprises keep coming.

In other RHOP news, The Jasmine Brand reported that Robyn will also allegedly not return for the upcoming season. The well-known blog site spoke with Bravo sources, citing that they are “trying to revive the series.”

