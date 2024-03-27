Listen Live
Dramatic Bar Fight Leaves College Football Legend Vince Young Knocked Out (Video)

Published on March 27, 2024

Houston Chronicle

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Getty

According to Dallas Texas TV, Vince Yung, UT Longhorn and former NFL Quarterback, was caught slipping and it was captured on film. Take a peek as Yung appears to engage in a confrontation with several men at Heights Bar in Houston,Texas. At around 58 seconds, he is knocked out unconscious.

 

The post Dramatic Bar Fight Leaves Texas Legend Knocked Out (Video) appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Dramatic Bar Fight Leaves College Football Legend Vince Young Knocked Out (Video)  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

