According to Dallas Texas TV, Vince Yung, UT Longhorn and former NFL Quarterback, was caught slipping and it was captured on film. Take a peek as Yung appears to engage in a confrontation with several men at Heights Bar in Houston,Texas. At around 58 seconds, he is knocked out unconscious.

Dramatic Bar Fight Leaves College Football Legend Vince Young Knocked Out (Video) was originally published on thebeatdfw.com