Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024″ Game

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Just like the Cash Grab Game, you will be asked 10 questions. The person who answers 10 questions correctly in 60 seconds will WIN $1,000.00! ALL WINNERS will qualify to WIN a GRAND Prize weekend getaway to Atlanta for YOU and a friend to hang out at “Birthday Bash 2024”

The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024” in Atlanta Sweepstakes Rules

Register Below!