Travis Scott Partners With Mitchell & Ness For Collegiate Collection

Cactus Jack is back on campus. Travis Scott has partnered with Mitchel & Ness for a new collegiate collection.

As reported by Hypebeast, the Houston, Texas, native is working with the popular sports apparel company. On Thursday, March 28 the two parties announced the “Jack Goes Back to College” collaboration. According to the Fanatics website, the drop “brings together collegiate pride and streetwear style, offering a unique selection of headwear and apparel for students across the nation.” Included in the collection are your staple streetwear pieces including hooded sweatshirts, snapbacks, t-shirts, sweats, accessories and more. The participating schools include:

Boston University

Clemson University

Florida State University

Grambling State University

Louisiana State University

Michigan State University

Mississippi State University

North Carolina A&T State University

Northeastern University

Penn State University

Southern University

Texas A&M University

Tulane University

University of Alabama

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Central Florida

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Houston

University of Kentucky

University of Miami

University of Michigan

University of Oklahoma

University of Oregon

University of Southern California

University of Texas

University of Wisconsin

To promote the release, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Travis Scott visited different universities. Their first stop was LSU, where the duo surprised their football team and the stars from their women’s basketball team. Later that day the “FE!N” rapper did a private performance for the student faculty. They brought that same energy to the University of Texas and University of Southern California.

You can shop the “Jack Goes Back to College” drop here.

