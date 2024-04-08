Listen Live
News

Fight Interrupts and Ends Katt Williams’ Show in Indianapolis

Published on April 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Father Figures" - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic / Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

INDIANAPOLIS —During Katt Williams’ show at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday, chaos erupted as a fight broke out among the audience, prompting the show to stop.

Video footage captured the disturbance, with loud shouts, movement, and security intervention.

Despite attempts to calm the situation, many guests left.

Social media buzzed with frustration over the abrupt end to the evening.

 

In one part of the video, someone seems to have red fluid on their face, suggesting they might have been hurt during the incident.

James Herron and his wife, Tierra talked with the IndyStar:

Earlier in the night, well before Williams took the stage, a man sitting in the row in front of me was consistently invading my personal space, he told the IndyStar.

Because the seats were so close, the back of the man’s head in the row in front of me would be close to my lap whenever he leaned back.

“I tapped him and I’m like, ‘Hey man I’m not trying to stop your good time; but can you please stop putting your head in my lap?’” Herron said.

Herron, 35, said the man responded with a dismissive gesture; and he walked to concessions to keep calm.

The guy’s friend though encouraged the man to fight Herron, he said.

Williams could be heard in the video below calling it quits after the melee.

“Thank y’all for coming. God bless you. Have a good night,”  he said.

TMZ reported that reps for Katt Williams said the show was cut only five minutes early.

The post Fight Interrupts and Ends Katt Williams’ Show in Indianapolis appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Fight Interrupts and Ends Katt Williams’ Show in Indianapolis  was originally published on wibc.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
CA$H & DASH to Birthday Bash | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-03-29
Home

Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024″ Game

News

WWE Breaks Multiple Records With WrestleMania 40

15 items
News

Jonathan Majors Avoids Jail Time, Must Complete Yearlong Counseling For Assualting Ex-Girlfriend

TJ Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphic 2024 (updated 3/26/24)
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Drew Rosenhaus 33 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close