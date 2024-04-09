Eid Mubarak! What to Be Thankful For During The Holy Month of Ramadan

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Ramadan 2024 is closing out and I cannot be more thankful. Not for my eating schedule to go back to normal or even my sleep routine, but for the clarity Ramadan brings most Muslims during the holy month; it feels like a gift from God every year.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan serves as a period of fasting from dawn until sunset, from not only food and drink but also from negative thoughts, actions, and behaviors. This practice creates discipline, self-control, and empathy, a deeper connection with your faith as well as awareness of the less fortunate. Through the physical act of fasting, you are reminded of the spiritual essence and the importance of gratitude, humility, and compassion.

Gratitude >< Ramadan

Sometimes we go through our daily lives not realizing how blessed we are. No matter what your current circumstances are, you’re blessed. My cousin always tells me, “As you go, it goes.” When you are happy and filled with gratitude, your days are golden. Once you let negative thoughts creep in, you go with them. What does this have to do with Ramadan? During this month we gather with loved ones, pray, laugh, and talk about what we are grateful for, and you can just feel the positivity once you enter the room. I’ve been also very fortunate to have non-Muslim friends, co-workers, and mentors participate in fasting. The amount of peace they feel during this time is unmatched.

I’d like to leave you with some reminders of what you should be thankful for during Ramadan and beyond!

The Opportunity for Spiritual Renewal

Community and Fellowship

Acts of Charity and Generosity

Health and Well-being

Culture and Traditions

