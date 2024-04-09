Listen Live
Wellness

Eid Mubarak! What to Be Thankful For During The Holy Month of Ramadan

Published on April 9, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
TOPSHOT-MALDIVES-RELIGION-ISLAM-RAMADAN

Source: MOHAMED AFRAH / Getty

Ramadan 2024 is closing out and I cannot be more thankful. Not for my eating schedule to go back to normal or even my sleep routine, but for the clarity Ramadan brings most Muslims during the holy month; it feels like a gift from God every year.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan serves as a period of fasting from dawn until sunset, from not only food and drink but also from negative thoughts, actions, and behaviors. This practice creates discipline, self-control, and empathy, a deeper connection with your faith as well as awareness of the less fortunate. Through the physical act of fasting, you are reminded of the spiritual essence and the importance of gratitude, humility, and compassion.

Gratitude >< Ramadan

Sometimes we go through our daily lives not realizing how blessed we are. No matter what your current circumstances are, you’re blessed. My cousin always tells me, “As you go, it goes.” When you are happy and filled with gratitude, your days are golden. Once you let negative thoughts creep in, you go with them. What does this have to do with Ramadan? During this month we gather with loved ones, pray, laugh, and talk about what we are grateful for, and you can just feel the positivity once you enter the room. I’ve been also very fortunate to have non-Muslim friends, co-workers, and mentors participate in fasting. The amount of peace they feel during this time is unmatched.

SEE ALSO: How Gratitude Can Optimize Your Well-Being—And 4 Simple Ways to Practice It

I’d like to leave you with some reminders of what you should be thankful for during Ramadan and beyond!

  • The Opportunity for Spiritual Renewal
  • Community and Fellowship
  • Acts of Charity and Generosity
  • Health and Well-being
  • Culture and Traditions

Eid Mubarak! What to Be Thankful For During The Holy Month of Ramadan  was originally published on elev8.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
CA$H & DASH to Birthday Bash | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-03-29
Home

Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024″ Game

News

WWE Breaks Multiple Records With WrestleMania 40

15 items
News

Jonathan Majors Avoids Jail Time, Must Complete Yearlong Counseling For Assualting Ex-Girlfriend

TJ Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphic 2024 (updated 3/26/24)
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Drew Rosenhaus 33 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close