Teyana Taylor Serves Up Yummy Cocktails As Part Of Hennessy’s New ‘Made For More’ Campaign

There are a few things in life that would make me almost instantly pass out on site. Being handed a cocktail from Teyana Taylor after she mixed it for me is definitely one of them. Not only would I savor every sip while attempting not to gag, but I’d also be trying my hardest not to spill the drink in front of her.

Because we all know Teyana is a fashion icon, and who wants to look less than their best and not slay in front of her?

Teyana Taylor Serves Up Curated Cocktails At Hennessy Highline Event

While this scenario remains imaginary for me, it was a reality for some lucky Dreamville Festival guests this past weekend. To the surprise of many, Teyana attended the J. Cole-curated event, serving cocktails during a special activation with Hennessy.

Yummy Hennessy cocktail creations were on the menu to help “shake up perceptions of cognac and showcase the mixability of the spirit.” Fans and guests sampled tasty mixes such as the Henny-Rita, the Hennessy Berry Mojito, and the Hennessy V.S.O.P Paloma, all shaken by the former Beyonce choreographer herself.

Matching the “Hennessy Highline’s” dreamy vibes and chill mood, Teyana chose a casual couture slay for her ‘bartending uniform.’ Pictures captured her rocking a chic yet edgy indigo cropped denim jacket from Jean Paul Gaultier and low-rise camel-colored cargo trousers.

Teyana Taylor Joins Damson Idris In New ‘Made For More’ Hennessy Campaign

The Hennessy Dreamville activation marked the official kick-off of a new campaign featuring Teyana and “Snowfall” actor Damson Idris. Named ‘Made for More,’ the campaign features the stars in “creative ways” showing how the cognac is made for more. Teyana and Damson each upgrade traditional cocktail mixes with Hennessey twists

The campaign rolls out through “five off-beat mixing films,” various imagery, and activations during the festival season. Director Andreas Nilsson created the films, and fashion photographer Micaiah Carter snapped the photos.

Hennessy selected Teyana and Damson to lead the campaign because the two talented breakout stars “embody the sense of effortlessness at the heart of the idea.” Campaign videos and recipes are available on the legacy cognac brand’s newly developed launch site.

HB, what do you think? Are you here for this new partnership – especially if it includes cocktails from Teyana?

