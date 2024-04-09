Listen Live
Entertainment

My First Time: Fredo Bang Gives A REAL Recollection Of What Indoor Skydiving Is Like

Published on April 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Hot 107.9 Who's Hot Artist Showcase Concert

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

As one of the baddest emcees to come out of Baton Rouge in a minute, Fredo Bang has definitely proven to be a rapper willing to take a few risks.

Many will be able to witness what we mean live and in full effect when he hits the road later this spring on his Yes, I’m Sad Tour.

…yeah, sure!

 

RELATED: My First Time – Latto Explains Why She Only Eats Wagyu Beef: “No Hamburger Helper ‘Round Here!”

Although we find it hard to believe that a high-energy spirit like Bang would be embarking on a “sad” tour, he might still be a little upset over his first-time experience doing indoor skydiving. Based on the hilarious “My First Time” story he told us this week — the studio could barely stop laughing! — it’s safe to assume our guy is not hopping out any real planes at no point in the foreseeable future. We can’t blame you, homie!

Watch Fredo Bang break down why indoor skydiving doesn’t come as easy as emceeing for the latest segment of “My First Time” below:

 

 

The post My First Time: Fredo Bang Gives A REAL Recollection Of What Indoor Skydiving Is Like appeared first on Black America Web.

My First Time: Fredo Bang Gives A REAL Recollection Of What Indoor Skydiving Is Like  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
CA$H & DASH to Birthday Bash | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-03-29
Home

Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024″ Game

News

WWE Breaks Multiple Records With WrestleMania 40

15 items
News

Jonathan Majors Avoids Jail Time, Must Complete Yearlong Counseling For Assualting Ex-Girlfriend

TJ Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphic 2024 (updated 3/26/24)
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Drew Rosenhaus 33 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close