Usher Is The Epitome Of Suave On The Cover Of ‘Essence’ Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Men Of The Moment’ Issue

Usher Raymond has slid his way into Essence magazine’s “Sexiest Men of the Moment” issue, and rightfully so. The Atlanta crooner has been a heartthrob since his ’90s debut, and he’s only getting sexier with age. Not only are his abs still ab-ing, but he has also evolved into a well-rounded businessman, a present father and husband and a cultural innovator. In the issue, the mogul talks about downtime, fatherhood, changing the scope of Las Vegas residencies and more.

Usher Raymond’s Sexiest Man of the Moment

Usher is a pop-star sensation who has produced many hit albums and is a top entertainer of his time. He’s gearing up for his world tour after dominating his Las Vegas residency and delivering a phenomenal Super Bowl Halftime show, showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Usher loves his artistry and says that constantly creating keeps him on his toes. “The opportunity to do something new, to introduce and try and experiment and create yet another experience that no one has had—while keeping youth and energy around me, to inspire me—that’s what keeps me young,” he told Essence.

Usher isn’t just sexy because of his smooth skin, fit body and irresistible smile (fan me); his devotion to fatherhood adds to his swag. As much as the performer enjoys rocking the stage, he also enjoys spending quality time with his kids. Usher revealed in his interview that when at home, he takes time to show his children individual attention while taking on various daddy duties. “I’m cooking breakfast for my babies; I’m changing diapers; I’m reading at bedtime,” he says. “‘Seven o’clock on the dot’ has obviously changed into something other than the drop top.”

It’s hard not to notice that Usher is aging gracefully. He attributes his body and mind maintenance to his daily yoga practice. The 45-year-old says the fitness routine helps his mental and physical. “I make it a practice to wake up every morning at six or 7 o’clock, no matter where I am,” he speaks of his yoga regimen.

