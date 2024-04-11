Listen Live
News

Kodak Black “Stressed Out,” Brent Faiyaz “Best Time” & More | Daily Visuals

Kodak Black finds himself going through the system and Brent Faiyaz travels the world. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Last year Kodak Black had his fans stressing when he seemingly had a health scare during an IG live and nodded off while he was live streaming. Luckily since then the man has shown signs of life as he’s constantly found himself in trouble with the law while continuing his support for Donald Trump. Go figure.

Still, the man has mouths to feed so he’s going to continue to do what he do and in his latest clip for “Stressed Out,” the Floridian speaks on his legal cases while showing fans how he passes time whenever he’s locked up behind bars as he does pushups and dips while in his 8×10 cell. Those prison workout programs really do work, but obviously ain’t for everybody.

Brent Faiyaz meanwhile keeps continues his comeback tour with his latest visuals to “Best Time” the R&B artist shows the kind of love he gets when he travels abroad as fans in Milan, Sydney and Tokyo shower him with praise when he takes his American talents to their side of the world.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Poetic G, Cartel Bo featuring Peso Peso, and more.

KODAK BLACK – “STRESSED OUT”

BRENT FAIYAZ – “BEST TIME”

POETIC G – “INVESTED IN THE PEOPLE”

CARTEL BO FT. PESO PESO – “NO PASS”

DTHANG – “MANY OPPS”

WAUNSTAR – “CAUGHT IN THE WEB”

TIFFANY FOXX – “YEA FOXX”

YAHYO – “GOTTA GO”

Kodak Black “Stressed Out,” Brent Faiyaz “Best Time” & More | Daily Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
CA$H & DASH to Birthday Bash | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-03-29
Home

Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024″ Game

Style & Fashion

Rihanna Latest Look Is A Cross Between The Mob Wife Style Aesthetic And Vintage Lil’Kim

News

You Care: Jeezy Seeking Primary Care of Daughter, Claims Jeannie Mai Isn’t Around

TJ Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphic 2024 (updated 3/26/24)
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Obituaries

Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away

Outkast and Dungeon Family 36 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close