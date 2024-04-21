She’s Taking It: A Chlö-chella Appreciation Post

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Welcome to #Chlö-chella !

Coachella is back, and so is its vibrant parade of unforgettable music, bombshell beauty looks, and, of course, out-of-this-world fashion. From weekend one until now, news outlets and social media platforms have been abuzz with stage moments, style slays, and everything in between.

Someone who has dominated social media chatter – with one of the most talked about performances of the festival so far – is Chlöe Bailey. Taking the Palm Springs stage for the first time solo, the Bailey sister ate it up.

From her 45-minute medley sets (during weekends one and two) to her poppin’ purple and black sexy knit looks, Chlöe is bringing the heat. The “Boy Bye” singer is sending a strong message to the world.

This isn’t Coachella – it’s “Chlöchella,” and she is ready to give the girls everything she’s got.

Chlöe Bailey reflects on her first solo Coachella performance.

The 25-year-old talked about her first solo Coachella Gobi Stage moment with Teen Vogue. This year marks the first time she has performed at Coachella since 2018, when she and her sister, Hailey Bailey, sang as Chlöe x Halle.

This time, the “In Pieces” Tour star purposely made this moment just for her. Chlöe told Teen Vogue about her set, “We wanted to represent a different version of myself for this performance, and that was one of the reasons why I made it a point to not have any featured guests with me on stage, [something] that people do so amazingly at Coachella. I just felt that it’s the time for people to see what I truly can do.”

The sexy songstress continued, “I’m underestimated a lot, which is fun. I actually like the challenge and the push. I just wanted people to see, hey, I’m a great performer and I love putting my heart and soul out on the stage. That was really my method for this.”

Chlöchella Trends On Social Media

Chlöe’s work paid off. Twitter/X has lit up with snippets from her performance, and #Chlöchella has become a top trending topic. Chlöe’s fans celebrated the moment by highlighting her vocals, applauding her sets, and gagging over her style.

“When she did this I lost it #CHLÖCHELLA,” wrote one fan.

“Yea after that…..none of you can convince me Chloe Bailey is not the next biggest thing like these other girls ain’t coming close to her…. #Coachella #CHLÖCHELLA,” wrote another.

Parkwood music producer Derek Dixie took to Instagram to recognize the history-making moment. The leading musician responsible for several hits from Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle, The Carters, and more called Chloe “a headliner” and described the performance as “major.”

Chloe Bailey is ‘ Trouble in Paradis e’

“Ms. Bailey if you nasty” topped off her star-worthy concert experiences with an announcement for her upcoming album. Her sophomore LP is named “Trouble in Paradise.”

Chloe posted Instagram pics to celebrate her new music and the trouble she is about to cause. In the shots, she oozes star power in a diamond-encrusted bralette and belt from Area and baggy deep indigo cargo jeans.

We are swooning.

Chlöe’s look is absolutely flawless and further evidence of her emerging iconic status. Without question, Chlöe Bailey is not playing with us. From #Chlö-chella and beyond, she’s taking it.

