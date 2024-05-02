How To Celebrate National Day of Prayer

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

May 2 is National Day of Prayer. On this day, Christians across the country gather to pray for our nation – though all religions are invited to participate. The National Day of Prayer (NDP) Task Force, led by Kathy Branzell, aims to “Lift Up The Word – Light Up the World” through this year’s observances.

National Day of Prayer 2024:

Prayer gatherings are being organized by citizens and groups throughout the nation. Individuals can use the National Day of Prayer directory to find an event to join in person or virtually. NDP encourages participants to pray for America with a focus on the seven centers of influence in our country – government, military, media, business, education, church, and family. The website shares its mission as follows: “As we pray for America whose pledge of allegiance recounts that we are ‘one nation under God,’ and whose currency states that it is ‘in God we trust, we want Americans to encounter the God who rules over their country.”

Participants can tune in to a National Day of Prayer broadcast at 8 p.m. ET via livestream or on their local channel of one of the many NDP broadcast partners. Branzell, alongside A.R. Bernard, will host the event to facilitate corporate prayer and worship. Special guests include a myriad of faith leaders and musicians such as Matthew West, Os Guiness, Bishop Robert Stearns, Ken Harrison, Tony Perkins, Doug Stringer, Dianne Ogle, Geoff Eckhart, Glenn Sheppard, and others.

Since its first installment in 1952, as a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman, NDP has worked to communicate with every individual the need for personal repentance and prayer. Also, to create appropriate materials, and to mobilize the Christian community to intercede for America’s leaders and its families. The organization states the unanimous passage of the bill establishing the National Day of Prayer as an annual event signifies that prayer is as important to our nation now as it was in the beginning.

Americans have rallied behind the cause to intercede for our nation. In recent years, an estimated two million people have attended more than 30,000 observances organized by approximately 40,000 volunteers. People intentionally gathered for prayer at state capitols, county court houses, on the steps of city halls, and in schools, businesses, churches and homes in a powerful display of unity.

The NDP Task Force says the National Day of Prayer is a day that belongs to all Americans. The organization believes this day is one that offers an opportunity to transcend differences and bring together citizens from all backgrounds. “Every year, local, state, and federal observances are held from sunrise in Maine to sunset in Hawaii, uniting Americans from all socio-economic, political and ethnic backgrounds in prayer for our nation,” the NDP site shares.

NDP continues their decades long mission in 2024 with great passion. The task force admonishes Americans to stand on the Word of God in 2 Chronicles 7:14 in which God promises, “If my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

