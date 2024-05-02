Tres Generaciones Tequila & Billboard Debut ‘Get Up Anthems’ Playlist With Bun B, Chase B & Rocsi

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Tres Generaciones Tequila and Billboard kick off their “Get Up Anthems” multi-city playlists and accompanying debate series with their first stop in the Bayou City. Rapper Bun B, chart topping producer and DJ Chase B, and Emmy award-winning host Rocsi Diaz sit down with Billboard editor’s Damien Scott and Catrice Johnson to discuss the significance of the songs featured on the exclusive playlist.

From Pimp C, DJ Screw to Megan Thee stallion, Bun B, Chase B and Rocsi drop gems and discuss the heavy hitters behind the anthems that make Houston the city that it is. To complement the playlist, Tres Generaciones Tequila created the perfect custom cocktail Inspired by Houston’s own unique flavor the “Bayou Breeze,” which is a sweet-n-spicy Chamoy Paloma that exemplifies the best the city has to offer.

Tres Generaciones® and Billboard’s year long partnership signifies a pivotal moment to celebrate the inherent resilience that is a part of every meaningful journey. Through this collaboration, Tres Generaciones® tequila will come to life through the lens of music and culture by honoring success stories and taking the stage at some of Billboard’s most iconic moments including R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players, Latin Music Week and the Billboard Music Awards.

To raise a toast to the power of music and pay homage to the songs that inspire us, Tres Generaciones® and Billboard will present “Get Up Anthems.” These exclusive, one-of-a-kind playlists celebrate the songs that uplift each city and showcase the next generation of talented artists. The first “Get Up Anthem” is in Houston, followed by Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

“As a premium tequila brand made for creative trailblazers, we’re proud to join forces with Billboard and Billboard Español – a brand that shares our mission for breaking boundaries in the name of innovation,” said Chad Goven, managing director, tequila at Beam Suntory. “This inaugural partnership marks an exciting relationship celebrating our shared culture of determination and providing a platform for creatives.”

In addition to the “Get Up Anthems” playlists, Billboard and Tres Generaciones® presents “The Debate,” which is an engaging writers-room-style content series that sets the stage for tastemakers to raise a glass to the artists and music stemming from the nation’s most iconic cities, an endeavor that promises to settle the age-old debate over a smooth glass of Tres Generaciones®.

Check out the top 10 songs from the list below:

1.DJ Screw “June 27” Z-RO “Mo City Don” Mike Jones, Paul Wall, Slim Thug “Still Tippin” Fat Pat “Tops Drop” Lil Keke “Southside” Lil Trop “Wanna Be A Baller” Fat Pat, DJ DMD, Lil Keke “25 Lighters” Bun B “Get Throwed” Meg the Stallion ft. Beyonce “Savage Remix” Geto Boys “Mind Playing Tricks On Me”

