Stormzy & adidas Open #Merky FC HQ Community Center In London

Opening this week.

Published on May 3, 2024

adidas and Stormzy Open #Merky FC

Source: adidas/merkyfc / adidas/merkyfc

Stormzy and adidas are giving back to the people in a major way. The UK rapper and the brand have opened the #MerkyFC community center in London.

As spotted on Hypebeast, Stormzy is taking his partnership with the global sports apparel company to the next level. This week, he announced that he is extended his #Merky FC (Football Careers) brand to a brick and mortar footprint. According to their website, #Merky FC HQ is a football and community center in Selhurst, designed to nurture the voices of tomorrow Purpose-built with a full size 3G pitch, recording studio and gaming room, it’s a safe space for all to express themselves.”

The “Cry No More” performer shared his excitement in a formal statement. “I’m gassed that we can finally open the doors to #Merky FC HQ. Working with adidas, I’ve wanted to do this for a long, long time and now there’s a community space that everyone in the area will be able to use and benefit from,” he said. “When I was growing up there was nothing like this around for young people, so it means a lot that we now have a facility like this in Croydon. Proper homegrown!”

#Merky FC HQ is located at Selhurst Sports Arena and will be open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m to 10 p.m. You can see the promotional trailer below.

