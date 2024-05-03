Listen Live
Silence The Shame And Microsoft Launch Mental Health App

Published on May 3, 2024

Professional in White Shirt Using Smartphone at Desk

Source: FreshSplash / Getty

Silence The Shame is partnering with Microsoft to launch a mental health app in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month this May.

Silence The Shame Mental Health App

The collaboration between the two comes at a time where mental health challenges are at an all time high, but not always acknowledged and proper care is not always easily accessible. The app will provide mental health resources catered towards mental health awareness, education, and support — personalized and easily accessible for those facing struggles.

“Silence The Shame is launching more than an app; it’s a lifeline that can save lives by connecting us to the help we need, right from our mobile devices,” Darrell Booker, Microsoft Corporate Affairs Specialist, said in a press release.

The app is set to release on National Silence The Shame Day (May 5) as a push for raising awareness and understanding regarding issues within the mental health community.

Silence The Shame Executive Director Jewell Gooding encourages the community to download the app and participate in the national holiday through the exploration of resources provided, shared stories, and a series of informative 10-minute Instagram Live sessions that will also take place on Sunday, May 5 featuring:

  • Actress Crystal Reneé – 2:00pm ET
  • Psychologist Dr. Raquel Martin – 2:30pm ET
  • Singer Ronnie DeVoe – 3:00pm ET
  • Commentator Angela Rye – 4:00pm ET
  • Actor Lamman Rucker – 4:30pm ET
  • ESPN Host Elle Duncan – 5:00pm ET

“Join us this Mental Health Awareness Month and Silence the Shame Day as we redefine wellness, one conversation at a time,” Gooding shared. “Let’s end the silence and create a world where mental health is celebrated, understood, and supported.”

Silence The Shame is a mental health education non-profit that focuses on awareness and the elimination of the mental health stigma, working to reduce the health disparity and suicide rate amongst marginalized populations including black youth and adults. Following the launch, the organization will host a series of projects throughout the month of May including a podcast feature.

