By now, you’ve probably seen the clip of Pastor Keion Henderson of Lighthouse Church audibly silencing a woman, who is seemingly overcome by emotion, during praise and worship. The video sparked much debate, with some siding with Henderson and others saying there was no reason to embarrass a person who clearly has been moved by the spirit.
RELATED: Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship
RELATED: James Fortune Stops By The Kandi Store! Celebrates 20 Years In The Industry
Henderson, accompanied by his wife Shaunie O’Neal, made an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show to address the moment, explaining that this isn’t the first time he’s had to address the woman.
“As a pastor, I know the difference between disturbance and worship,” Hendrson told Hall. “What people have to understand is that every time you hear a noise in church, it isn’t worship..there has to be order.”
He stood by his actions, saying that, in the moment, it was important people heard God and that he’d do the same thing if the situation called for it.
Check out the clip below.
- Nate Robinson Offers Update On Kidney Failure Diagnosis, Says He “Won’t Have Long To Live” Without Transplant
- WILL Delete Later: J. Cole Apologizes At Dreamville Fest For Kendrick Lamar Diss, Seemingly Plans To Take It Off Streaming
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
- Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
- 6 Identifying Signs of Anxiety
[VIDEO] Pastor Keion Henderson Responds to Backlash Following Viral Video was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home
-
Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”
-
Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track
-
6 Identifying Signs of Anxiety
-
All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme
-
Quavo Clowned for Empty Concert in Connecticut, Social Media Blames Chris Brown
-
Register for The One Thousand Dollar Cash Grab Here