Listen Live
News

21 Lil Harold, Quavo & G Herbo “One In The Head,” Kehlani “After Hours” & More | Daily Visuals

21 Lil Harold, Quavo and G Herbo shut down the block and Kehlani got some moves. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 8, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

While the culture’s been preoccupied with the hot tea that’s been brewing between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, many Hip-Hoppers have overlooked the drama that’s unfolded between Quavo and Chris Brown and while some have been following at the unnecessary beef, Quavo seems ready to move on from it and keep it pushing.

Getting back to his regularly scheduled program, Quavo links up with 21 Lil Harold and G Herbo for the visuals to “One In The Head” and with their respective crews right behind them, the three rappers take to the streets to get poured up and smoked out while some thick young women drop it like it’s hot.

Kehlani meanwhile seems to know a thing or two about shaking her tailfeather and in their clip to “After Hours,” the seductive singer hits the bar with a gang of their closest associates and turn up with some choreographed dance moves to get you hot under the collar.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Eric Bellinger featuring Sevyn Streeter, Big Hounchi, and more.

21 LIL HAROLD, QUAVO & G HERBO – “ONE IN THE HEAD”

KEHLANI – “AFTER HOURS”

ERIC BELLINGER & SEVYN STREETER – “DROP”

BIG HOUNCHI – “BOWBOW”

DRIZZY JULIANO – “PICK A SIDE”

SLEEPY HALLOW – “WINNERS IN PARIS”

DTHANG – “INVITE ONLY”

LARRY JUNE – “MEET ME IN NAPA”

ASHANA FINESSE, SYN & SOSE – “WHAT AH FEELING”

SEE ALSO

21 Lil Harold, Quavo & G Herbo “One In The Head,” Kehlani “After Hours” & More | Daily Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
13 items

Questlove Declared Hip-Hop Dead Amid Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef, X Reacts

17 items

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Breaks 1 Of Drake’s Spotify Records

28 items

ArtBall 2024: A Night In Brooklyn Honoring Kehinde Wiley, Black Art And Health Awareness

Cuba Gooding Jr. Addresses Producer Lil Rod’s Allegations, Says He’s An “Easy Target”

Elmo’s Viral Check-In Prompts New Mental Health Initiative

Watch: Netflix’s ‘Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult’ Three-Part Docuseries

‘The Chi’ Renewed For Seventh Season By Paramount+ & Showtime

Battle Rapper Lady Luck’s Biggest Battle: From Suicide Attempt to the Light

View All

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close