The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready, flock because the AFC Championship game rematch is happening.

The Baltimore Ravens will kick off the 2024 NFL season in Kansas City as they face the Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The full NFL schedule is expected to be released on Wednesday but this rematch will be a moment for Ravens and Chiefs fans across the nation.

The Ravens will return to the rivalry with some new additions to the team, including Derrick Henry who joins the Ravens after eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, and first-round draft pick Nate Wiggins.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

MORE NEWS…

Baltimore Ravens To Introduce Field Seats To M&T Bank Stadium This Season

Baltimore Ravens selected cornerback Nate Wiggins from Clemson with first round draft pick

Ravens owner, M&T Bank will spend millions to help Baltimore kids get through college

The post Baltimore Ravens Set To Face Kansas City Chiefs In 2024 NFL Season Opener appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore Ravens Set To Face Kansas City Chiefs In 2024 NFL Season Opener was originally published on 92q.com