Kendrick Lamar Lands #1 Record On Billboard Hot 100 With “Not Like Us”

The nail in the coffin in his rap beef with Drake fought off Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby" for his fourth career #1 record on the chart.

Published on May 13, 2024

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016

Source: Variety / Getty

The smoke has cleared, and it looks like Kendrick Lamar got exactly what he wanted: beating rap rival Drake at his own game while landing his fourth career #1 record.

Billboard reports that the scandalous-yet-bouncy “Not Like Us” topped this week’s Hot 100 chart. This marks the latest achievement for the record, which has already broken the single-day streaming record on Spotify last week with 10.986 million streams, besting the 6.593 million streams for Drake and Lil Baby’s “Girls Want Girls.”

Another K. Dot diss record, “euphoria,” rises 8 spots to #3 in its second week, marking his 15th top 10 record on the chart.

However, don’t cry for Drizzy too much. His “Family Matters” debuted at #7 this week. The scathing track helps the artist extend his record for most top 10 hits with 78.

Another Notable Entry…

Kendrick’s latest chart topper did not come easy, as he had to fight off another catchy track from newcomer Tommy Richman.

His viral hit, “Million Dollar Baby” makes its debut at #2 this week. Richman is now only the 6th artist to debut in the top 10 with no prior chart history (following Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing), Fantasia’s “I Believe,” Baauer’s “Harlem Shake,” Zayn’s “Pillow Talk” and Oliver Anthony Music’s “Rich Man North of Richmond”).

Richman, who is the first signee of Brent Faiyaz‘s ISO Supremacy imprint, also landed at the top of Billboard’s Streaming Songs, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs charts.

Here’s the rest of this week’s top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, according to @BillboardCharts on X:

