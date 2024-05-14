Listen Live
Who?: New Jordan Peele Film Featuring Marlon Wayans Revealed

The film, entitled "Him", is expected to be released next September.

Published on May 14, 2024

'Nope' World Premiere

Source: Variety / Getty

Jordan Peele has a new psychological thriller on the way starring Marlon Wayans and has revealed its title and expected release date. 

The wait for a new movie is over for those who are huge Jordan Peele fans. According to reports, the filmmaker’s Monkeypaw Productions and Universal Pictures announced the title of the new film last week – Him. It’s set to star Marlon Wayans, who plays a legendary quarterback who is taking on the task of training an up-and-coming star athlete, who will be portrayed by Tyriq Withers. Withers’ character will then train at an isolated compound used by Wayans’ character. 

The movie also stars Julia Fox (Uncut Gems), Tim Heidecker of the comedy duo Tim & Eric, comedian Jim Jefferies, and rising Hip-Hop stars Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack, who make their feature film debuts. Touted as a psychological horror film covering a “blood-chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, power and the pursuit of excellence at any cost,”, Him will be directed by Justin Tipping. The screenplay, which was lauded as one of the best unproduced screenplays in 2022, was written by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie. In addition to Peele, Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, and Jamal M. Watson will produce for Monkeypaw Productions. It is executive produced by David Kern and Monkeypaw’s Kate Oh.

Him’s release date in movie theaters will be Sept. 19, 2025. It was originally set for Christmas Day of this year but had to be taken off of the release calendar due to the months-long labor strikes in Hollywood. At that point, it had been called GOAT. This will be Peele’s fourth film after the award-winning Get Out, Us, and Nope. His production company recently released the Dev Patel-starred action thriller Monkey Man and is working on a horror game with renowned video game creator Hideo Kojima, which was announced last December at The Game Awards.

Who?: New Jordan Peele Film Featuring Marlon Wayans Revealed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

