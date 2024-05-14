Listen Live
Nick Cannon & J.B. Smoove Will Host New Game Shows For Prime Video

Buy It Now and Wish List Games join a plethora of game shows coming to Prime Video, which were also announced during Amazon's Upfronts on Tuesday.

Published on May 14, 2024

Nick Cannon & J.B. Smoove Will Host Prime Video Game Shows

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty / Nick Cannon/ J.B. Smoove

Prime Video subscribers, we hope you’re ready to see a healthy dose of Nick Cannon (Masked Singer) and his buddy J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm). 

There are two things Nick Cannon is always going to do: make a baby and stay with a job. Variety reports Cannon and his Real Husbands of Hollywood co-star J.B. Smoove will host two new game shows on Prime Video.

Smoove will host Buy It Now, and Cannon will host the holiday-themed event Wish List Games. Both shows will feature an interactive element, allowing viewers to shop for items instantly thanks to Amazon’s shopping portal integrations.

Per Variety:

As for “Buy It Now,” the show has a connection to the “Buy It Now” feature on Amazon.com and the Prime app. In this case, entrepreneurs try to place their products on the function — if they can convince a live studio audience of 100 customers and a panel of business experts. Viewers will be able to shop the products featured on the show directly from their devices as they watch.

Winners will receive a cash prize “based on their pitch, ingenuity, and creativity.” Hosted by JB Smoove, “Buy It Now” comes from Studio Lambert and Amazon MGM Studios, and is exec produced by Susan House, Jack Burgess, Tim Harcourt, and Stephen Lambert.

From MGM Alternative, “Wish List Games” (which will run for multiple episodes during the holidays) features contestants playing for items on their Amazon wish list, up to $25,000. They’ll play various games, leading to a final round where the winning contestant plays to win a prize for everyone in the audience.

Are you excited about the new game shows? They sound like they will be entertaining.

