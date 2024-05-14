Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Mama Tina Lawson’s Latest Fashion Look Will Have You Gagging

Beyoncé definitely gets it from her mama!

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Step aside, Beyoncé, because Mama Tina Knowles is that girl! The former hairstylist hopped on her Instagram to show off her latest fashion look, and we are obsessed!

If we were ever skeptical about where Beyoncé gets her effortless swag from, Ms. Tina took a moment to remind us. The mother-of-two struck a vogue-like pose for the ‘Gram in a black, tailored Alexander McQueen suit that screamed stylish and sophisticated. The chic garb featured structured shoulders and wide-leg pants. Knowles wore the suit without a blouse underneath, creating the illusion of a plunging neckline.

The philanthropist accessorized the swanky pantsuit with an eye-catching gold belt, a four-finger ring, and an elaborate gold brooch. She topped her look off with what seemed to be a Chanel handbag and Elisa Johnson eyewear. Knowles wore her hair in loose curls and donned a popping red lip as the cherry on top of her striking ensemble. 

Tina Knowles Works An Alexander McQueen Pantsuit

She posted the picture and the caption, “My Grandson took this photo today ❤ He ( JulezSmith ) @iamjulezjsmith did a great job. On my way to the Getty museum to see my good friend. Mark Bradford receive an award ❤❤❤ congratulations Mark you’re a genius❤ glasses by @elisajohnson.” Her followers fawned over her picture and flooded her comments with praises. “YOU BETTA SERVE 😍🔥🔥🔥🔥,” typed one follower. And serving, she did. 

Miss Tina is no stranger to slaying looks. She is constantly out and about supporting different events and causes, and each time, she shows up in a look that gives us life. While we love seeing her clad in a beautiful gown, pantsuits are her staple. 

Keep schoolin’ us, Ms. Tina!

DON’T MISS…

Aunties Night Out: Oprah, Gayle King, And Tina Knowles Live Their Best Life At ‘The Renaissance World Tour’

Tina Knowles Lawson Sits Down With Oprah Daily To Discuss All Things Beyonce

Daniel “Julez” Smith Jr. Talks Loving Basketball, Catfish, And Runway Fashion With ‘Vogue’

 

SEE ALSO

Mama Tina Lawson’s Latest Fashion Look Will Have You Gagging  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories

Gayle King Kicks Off Swimsuit Season On The Cover Of ‘Sports Illustrated’

Kirk Franklin Announces 2024 The Reunion Tour With Hilarious Promotional Video

7 items

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Press Conference Went Down At The Apollo

21 Savage & Soulja Boy Get Into Social Media Tit For Tat Over Metro Boomin’s OId Tweet

16 items

The Internet’s Biggest Night: Our Favorite 2024 Webby Awards Moments Feature Keke Palmer & Shannon Sharpe

Expansive Eats: Derrick Hayes Celebrates The Grand Opening Of A New Big Dave Cheesesteaks Location In Charlotte

80 items

Recap: Mary J. Blige Had A Grand Homecoming With 2024 ‘Strength Of A Woman’ Festival And Summit In NYC

Chief Keef Shares He’s Kicked The Lean Habit

View All

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close