HBCU Community In Shock After Albany State Volleyball Player Fatally Shot At Atlanta Nightclub

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Mariam Creighton, a 21-year-old volleyball player from Albany State University, was tragically shot and killed during a chaotic nightclub shooting at Atlanta hot spot, Elleven45 Lounge.

According to TMZ, the incident happened on May 12, around 2:28, when officers responded to gunfire at the nightclub located at 2110 Peachtree Road North West.

Officials from the Atlanta Police Department said the shooting erupted shortly after a “physical dispute” broke out at the establishment.

Relatives of Creighton told WSBTV Atlanta 2 that the college athlete was out celebrating her niece’s 22nd birthday when the shooting occurred.

“It’s just senseless. My sister was just out having a good time, and now our lives are just altered forever,” Creighton’s sister, Tiffany Eason, said.

Gunfire also claimed the life of 20-year-old Nakyris Ridley. Four additional individuals were wounded but survived the ordeal. Among the survivors, two men and two women were transported to nearby hospitals and are currently in stable condition and are expected to recover.

Taylor Holmes, the 22-year-old niece of Creighton, suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. However, Eason confirmed that she is currently in stable condition.

“She got shot in the leg, but she’s stable right now. But, I think they are going to keep her a few more days.”

According to the Atlanta Police Department, investigators are still searching for the shooter responsible for the chaotic incident at Elleven45 Lounge.

“Police said it appears there was one shooter, and this ‘was not a random act,’” Atlanta News First noted.

Albany State University sends condolences to Creighton’s family.

On May 13, a tribute was shared to the Albany State University Golden Rams’ Facebook page, paying homage to the late volleyball player.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our student-athletes, Mariam Creighton. The Golden Ram athletics community extends heartfelt condolences to Mari’s family, friends, and teammates during this incredibly difficult time,” the message read.

The Albany State University Athletics Department also sent its condolences to Creighton’s family and friends, offering mental and emotional support to those in need.

“The Albany State University family is deeply saddened as we have been informed of the sudden passing of one of our students, Ms. Mariam Creighton. Our condolences are with the family of our fallen RAM, her fellow classmates, and friends as we deal with this tragic loss. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Albany State University remains committed to providing resources for the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of our entire campus community. As we mourn the loss of our fallen Ram, it is essential to prioritize our mental well-being and lean on each other for support.”

Creighton, a native of Stockbridge, Georgia, was majoring in biology and one semester away from graduating with her degree from Albany State University.

Creighton’s second sibling, Telia Wheeler, told WSBTV Atlanta 2 that she hopes investigators will find the culprit responsible for the college student’s tragic death.

“We never want her to be forgotten. We want whoever did this to be caught and we just want everyone to know how much she was loved.”

Atlanta community members say this isn’t the first time a shooting has occurred near Elleven45 Lounge.

In 2020, a petition emerged highlighting incidents of crime both within and in the vicinity of the lounge, aiming for its closure. At the time, the petition started by an Atlanta resident named Jenny Etheredge, claimed that “over 5 shootings resulting in 4 deaths” had occurred near the Atlanta nightclub.

Recently, the petition has regained momentum, swiftly meeting its initial target of 7,500 signatures. With renewed vigor, the new objective is to gather 10,000 signatures.

“It’s just not safe, and had I known that they had prior incidents like that, I probably would’ve encouraged my sister not to go,” Wheeler said.

Elleven45 officials informed TMZ that they are collaborating with law enforcement authorities throughout the ongoing investigation.

“In these challenging times, our commitment to the security and safety of our community has only strengthened. We are dedicated to maintaining an environment where everyone feels secure,” the statement read.

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the individuals and families who have suffered loss and injury.”

SEE ALSO:

RIP Johnny Hollman Sr.: Family Of Church Deacon Tased To Death By Atlanta Cop Welcomes $3.8M Settlement

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

The post HBCU Community In Shock After Albany State Volleyball Player Fatally Shot At Atlanta Nightclub appeared first on NewsOne.

HBCU Community In Shock After Albany State Volleyball Player Fatally Shot At Atlanta Nightclub was originally published on newsone.com