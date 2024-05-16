Listen Live
Biden Says He Accepted CNN Debate Invitation For June 27 To Face Trump

Published on May 16, 2024

US President Joe Biden

Source: Anadolu / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C.–President Biden says he’s accepted an invitation from CNN to debate Donald Trump on June 27th.

In a post on X, Biden said he accepted the offer and challenged the former president to agree to the debate. He wrote, “over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place.” Biden in a video this morning challenged Trump to two debates.

Trump posted a response on Truth Social saying, “I am ready and willing to debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September.”

More to come.

 

