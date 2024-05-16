CNN Films Acquires Documentary Feature ‘Luther: Never Too Much’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

During the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation, CNN announced that CNN Films, in partnership with OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, has acquired the documentary feature Luther: Never Too Much. Read more details inside.

From award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter (CNN Films John Lewis: Good Trouble), the upcoming documentary film follows the iconic artist, Luther Vandross, as he charts his own course, becoming one of the most decorated and influential artists of all time. The documentary has already received rave reviews after its 2024 Sundance Film Festival debut.

Luther: Never Too Much chronicles the story of a vocal virtuoso. Using a wealth of rarely seen archives, Vandross tells his own story with assistance from his closest friends and musical collaborators including Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson and Roberta Flack. The film relives the many stunning moments of Vandross’ Grammy® award-winning musical career, while exploring his unrequited love life, health struggles, and a lifelong battle to earn the respect his music deserved.

“I’m thrilled to partner again with CNN Films and OWN to bring this film to audiences,” said director Porter. “Luther’s music is timeless, his legacy is unsurpassed, and we can’t wait for all of his fans new and old to experience his brilliance.”

Directed and executive produced by Porter, Luther: Never Too Much is produced by Trish D Chetty, Ged Doherty and Colin Firth for Raindog Films; Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner for Foxxhole Productions; and Leah Smith for Trilogy Films. Executive producers are Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for Sony Non-Fiction television; Tom Mackay and Richard Story for Sony Music Entertainment; and Jon Platt and Brian Monaco for Sony Music Publishing. Phil Thornton also serves as an executive producer.

Produced by Raindog Films and Foxxhole Productions for Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Music Publishing, in association with Trilogy Films, the film will be released in 2025 on CNN, OWN and Max.

CNN Films and OWN have acquired television and SVOD rights for the US and Canada.

Luther: Never Too Much premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January to a standing ovation and glowing reviews.

