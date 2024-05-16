Listen Live
Win-Win? : ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Renewed For Second Season, Donald Glover & Maya Erskine Allegedly Not Returning

While Glover is not starring in the fantastic Prime Video series, he will still get a co-creator of the show credit while still serving as the executive producer with Francesca Sloane, who will return as showrunner.

Published on May 16, 2024

Donald Glover Reportedly Not Returning For 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

Source: Amazon MGM Studios / Amazon Prime / Donald Glover / Maya Erskine

If you loved Donald Glover’s version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Prime Video, we are happy to tell you it is coming back for a second round. However, the title characters will probably not look the same when it does.

Variety reports that Prime Video has renewed the reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith for a second season. That’s fantastic news.

The show originally starred Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as the titular spies, who developed feelings for each other, complicating their work.

According to Variety’s reporting, Glover and Erskine will not reprise their roles in the series when season two begins production.

While Glover is not starring in the fantastic Prime Video series, he will still get a co-creator of the show credit while still serving as the executive producer with Francesca Sloane, who will return as showrunner.

Amazon MGM Studios’ Jennifer Salke spoke on the series renewal, “We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, Mr. and Mrs. SmithThe official description of the series reads, “In the first season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?”

Consider us curious to learn who will replace Glover and Erskine on the show if they don’t return.

Win-Win? : ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Renewed For Second Season, Donald Glover & Maya Erskine Allegedly Not Returning  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

