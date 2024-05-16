Listen Live
Entertainment

My First Time: Truth Hurts Braves The Motion Sickness For Her First ‘Fantastic Voyage’ Cruise

Published on May 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 ILOVERNB Festival

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Although the waves have long subsided on Tom Joyner’s 2024 Fantastic Voyage cruise, we’ve only just began to roll out everything that went down on the ship throughout the week!

The next few “My First Time” stories might even look a bit familiar, as we took a few tales from some of the many famous patrons enjoying the sea right along with our team on deck. Take singer Truth Hurts for example — “Addictive” still hits in the club, by the way! — who was joining the Fantastic Voyage for the very first time.

 

RELATED: My First Time – Usher (And That Hat!) Tells Us About His Debut On The Skating Rink

Related Stories

Of course, we figured it made for the perfect “MFT” story to share. What we didn’t expect was for her to get all the way real about the motion sickness she was feeling during her time on the sea. Hey…the truth hurts, right?

Thankfully, not only did she get down with the sickness but braved it long enough to give a stellar performance (seen above) and share the story with us with laughs when the waves weren’t getting the best of her.

Take a look at Truth Hurts telling it like it is on this week’s “My First Time” below, coming to you from the 2024 Fantastic Voyage cruise:

 

 

The post My First Time: Truth Hurts Braves The Motion Sickness For Her First ‘Fantastic Voyage’ Cruise appeared first on Black America Web.

SEE ALSO

My First Time: Truth Hurts Braves The Motion Sickness For Her First ‘Fantastic Voyage’ Cruise  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
Image of Q, Tesla Model Y winner with The Morning Hustle 7 items

Tesla Giveaway Winner Returns + How You Could Be Next! | The Morning Hustle

DJ Akademiks Faces Lawsuit Alleging Rape and Defamation

Win-Win? : ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Renewed For Second Season, Donald Glover & Maya Erskine Allegedly Not Returning

Love Taraji P Henson’s Newest Streetwear Chic Dior Look? Get The Details Inside

Magic & Cookie Johnson To Be Honored By Nelson Mandela’s Organization At Cannes

Eminem Shares Obituary For Slim Shady Persona In Detroit Newspaper

Ye FKA Kanye West Splits With Chief Of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos

CNN Films Acquires Documentary Feature ‘Luther: Never Too Much’

View All

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close