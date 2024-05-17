DJ Akademiks Responds To Rape & Defamation Lawsuit: “It’s A Shakedown”

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

On Tuesday, May 14, social media erupted when it was reported that DJ Akademiks had been hit with a rape and defamation lawsuit by his ex-girlfriend, Fauziya Abashe, who accused the social media personality and two of his friends of drugging and raping her.

Though Akademiks remained mum throughout most of the day, he finally took to his channel and addressed the situation. “Whatever this is it will be handled in the court room.” Proclaiming his innocence while calling the lawsuit a “civil situation” and added, “It’s a shakedown. This is a money tree situation.” DJ Akademiks didn’t seem too worried about the outcome of this lawsuit as he’s basically addressed it in the past on his channel.

He also brought up the fact that when the alleged incident occurred, he gave the security footage to the police who then decided that there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

“I’m not even hiding and ducking from a situation or ducking from the narrative that happened. I pretty much told everything, and also I told the truth,” he said. “The police came, they looked, we gave them everything. Pretty much everything is documented, caught on videotape. They got to see it with their own two eyes. We’re officially clear, we could not bring any criminal charges. [I] are not criminally liable but also anybody else in the situation was also cleared.”

He also brought up the fact that Abashe hired Tyrone Blackburn, who Akademiks had been talking about since he brought a lawsuit against P. Diddy on behalf of Lil Rod. Feeling that Blackburn had it in for him, Akademiks feels this is just more proof that the entire lawsuit is just one big money grab as they’ve been sitting on this case for months before finally pulling the trigger.

Regardless of who y’all think is telling the truth here, one thing’s for sure, DJ Akademiks doesn’t seem fazed by the lawsuit and says he’d rather pay more to clear his name than to make the case go away as it would make him seem guilty.

Check out his response to the rape allegations, and let us know your thoughts on it in the comments section below.

