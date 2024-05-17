‘Go Back To Africa’: Video Shows Black Girls Interrupted At Denver City Council Meeting By Racist Zoombomber

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

You know a person is dedicated to living the loathsome life of an anti-Black bigot when they find themselves getting their white supremacist jollies off by Zoom-bombing a city council meeting with racial epithets while elementary school-aged Black children are on-screen speaking on their communities.

According to ABC 7 Denver, on Monday night, a Denver City Council meeting was interrupted by a racist who had nothing better to do than to tell children to “go back to Africa” and use multiple racial slurs, including the n-word, while two Black students appeared before the council to ask for help getting more classroom space at their elementary school. (Seriously, there’s being a racist, and then there’s being a bored, bitter, miserable and emotionally stunted racist who is so fragile and uncomfortable in their own skin that they’re threatened by Black children who want larger learning environments.)

MORE: When Zoombombing Turns Racist: How To Keep Online Meetings Troll-Free

“Last night, the Denver City Council endured a cowardly and racist ‘Zoom-bomber’ who interrupted our General Public Comment when two African American youth were speaking about their community needs,” City Council President Jamie Torres said in a statement. “The words were vile, as was the character of a person who would actively seek to say these words to two beautiful and courageous young girls.”

The coward behind the Zoom bombing hasn’t been identified publicly, and it’s unclear if they were identified at all, but council member Darrell Watson indicated that, unfortunately, there’s not much that can be done to prevent these events—which happen far more commonly than people who believe in post-racial America might think.

“I don’t think there’s anything we can preemptively do,” Watson said. “We allow communities—community members to come and provide public comment. We open a virtual link to make sure that the city council is accessible to folks that can’t make it down to the city and county building.”

Torres echoed similar sentiments.

“Unfortunately, we all know that we live in a world that spews hate regularly, and as we make rare space in General Public Comment for residents to address this council every Monday and most recently declared our pilot to prioritize young voices on the first Monday of each month, we actively invite speakers from all walks of life,” Torres said. “We sit squarely in the space of democracy and civic participation and will continue to champion those ideals.”

So, basically, the meetings are open to the public, both in-person and virtually, and “the public,” unfortunately, includes weird, infantile bigots with too much time on their hands.

Be safe out there, Black people!

SEE ALSO:

Racists Use Blackface, Nazi Flag To Zoombomb University’s African American Event Online

‘Go Back To Africa’: Black Reporter’s Lawsuit Claims NFL Owner Was Racist On Zoom Call

The post ‘Go Back To Africa’: Video Shows Black Girls Interrupted At Denver City Council Meeting By Racist Zoombomber appeared first on NewsOne.

‘Go Back To Africa’: Video Shows Black Girls Interrupted At Denver City Council Meeting By Racist Zoombomber was originally published on newsone.com