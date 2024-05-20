Listen Live
Diddy’s Drug Mule Cuts A Deal With Feds To Avoid Jail Time

We mean, who would want to do a bid for Diddy?

Published on May 20, 2024

Brendan Paul mugshot

Source: Miami Dade PD / Miami Dade PD

It’s been weeks since Diddy was getting all the slander on the internet after authorities raided his property following all kinds of shocking accusations and though things have since died down on social media, the case continues to move forward.

According to People, the alleged drug mule that was employed by P. Diddy has cut a deal with the feds and will cooperate in the investigation in return for some leniency as he faces prison time for his alleged participation in Diddy’s drama. In return for his cooperation, 25-year-old Branden Paul will be entered into a drug diversion program, but more importantly, for him, will avoid jail time for his marijuana and cocaine possession arrest this past March.

Related Stories

Paul’s attorney, Brian Bieber told People that with his client’s cooperation and the completion of the drug program, “the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety.”

While that may seem like a slap on the wrist for someone who was transporting booger sugar for a multi-million dollar music mogul, this is apparently a standard offer for non-violent defendants with no priors.

Per People:

Paul had previously been named in a civil sexual assault lawsuit filed by Combs’ former producer and videographer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, in which Jones alleged Paul was Combs’ “mule” who “acquires” and “distributes” his “drugs and guns.”

Despite the arrest, he did not appear to be connected to the “I’ll Be Missing You” artist, 54.

Attorney Bieber said in a statement to PEOPLE on March 27, “We do not plan on trying this case in the media — all issues will be dealt with in court.”

The Miami-Dade police department had no comment on the matter.

In April, Paul was charged with felony cocaine possession. However, according to court documents, Paul’s additional felony charge for marijuana-laced candy were dropped.

One has to wonder what kind of tea Paul is serving up to investigators to help himself get out of this jam and if Diddy’s worried about what could come from this.

Just a few days ago Diddy took to his Instagram page with a post that simply said “time tells truth.”

Seems confident he’ll eventually be cleared of any accusations. We wonder if he’s still as confident after learning about Brendan Paul’s plea deal.

What do y’all think about Diddy’s alleged drug mule cutting a deal with the feds? Let us know in the comments section below.

Diddy's Drug Mule Cuts A Deal With Feds To Avoid Jail Time  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

