Listen Live
News

Law Officials Explain Why Diddy Won’t Be Charged In Violent Hotel Attack

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
diddy, cassie

Source: General / Radio One

Scenes from shocking surveillance footage took the world by storm Friday (May 17) as the leaked 2016 clips appeared to show Sean Puff Daddy Combs violently attacking then-girlfriend Cassie inside a Los Angeles hotel. Since the clips surfaced, many are calling on law enforcement to pursue charges against the 54-year-old business and entertainment mogul.

But the LA County DA says they simply can’t file charges due to the statute of limitations.

**WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES AND DESCRIPTIONS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE**

“We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles,” the office of district attorney George Gascón explained in an online statement. “We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch.”

Related Stories

The statute of limitations for misdemeanor assault in California is one year and three years for felony assault, according to legal experts. The DA’s office added that, if the attack did indeed occur in 2016, the timeframe for criminal prosecution has long expired.

SEE ALSO

Law Officials Explain Why Diddy Won’t Be Charged In Violent Hotel Attack  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories

Diddy’s Drug Mule Cuts A Deal With Feds To Avoid Jail Time

Serena Williams To Host 2024 ESPY Awards: “This Is A Dream Come True”

Congratulations! Draya Michele Announces The Birth Of Her Baby Girl

nobigdyl. Wins “Tiny Desk Contest: Fan Favorite Vote”

Jamie Foxx-Produced Luther Vandross Documentary Coming To CNN, Max, & OWN In 2025

New Gospel Songs This Week (May 17, 2024): Deitrick Haddon, Maverick City Music & More

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Starring Lupita Nyong’o To Make IMAX Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

See What Angela Simmons Wore On Her Cakes To Celebrate Yo Gotti’s Birthday

View All

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close