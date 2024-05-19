Listen Live
Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

Disgraced mogul says he was "f*cked up," accepts full responsibility for March 2016 attack.

Published on May 19, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is reflecting (or, at least, in serious PR mode) after heartbreaking footage of his brutal attack on ex-girlfriend Cassie leaked over the weekend.

This past Friday (May 17), CNN aired surveillance footage of Combs hitting, kicking, and dragging Cassie down a hallway at the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. The video matches one of the many instances of abuse that Cassie described in her lawsuit back in November.

SEE ALSO

Related Stories

That lawsuit was quickly settled a day after filing. However, Diddy’s team insisted that the quickie settlement was not an admission of guilt.

That all changed on Sunday, May 19, with a video statement on Instagram. In part, the Bad Boy founder says, “I was f*cked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions on that video…I’m not asking for forgiveness…I’m truly sorry.”

It is worth noting that Diddy’s apology comes just one day after the Los Angeles County DA’s office released a statement, saying that he cannot be charged for the incident due to expired statute of limitations.

So…take that how you want to, folks.

RELATED: 

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
8 items

Hotties & Hobbies: Black Women Show Off Their Impressive Lego Collections

13 items

Cardi B Doubles Down On Not Supporting Biden or Trump, X Reminds Her She is Speaking From A Place of Privilege

39 items

Saweetie & Rubi Rose Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

10 items

Clay Gravesande Says He “Didn’t Pipe” OnlyFans Model Celina Powell, Claims They Only Linked To “Make Content”

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

10 items

Alleged Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Deitrick Haddon

Deitrick Haddon on Church Hurt, Wife Twerks, and New Album ‘One Night in California’

Xscape And SWV Celebrate Their ‘Queen Of R&B’ Tour At Brooklyn Chop House

View All

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close