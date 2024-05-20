Listen Live
News

Rich Homie Quan Called To Testify At Young Thug’s RICO Trial

The Rich Gang reunion we never wanted.

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Waka Flocka In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Another familiar face is about to make an appearance at Young Thug’s RICO trial. Rich Homie Quan has been called to testify.

As reported by HipHopDX the former Rich Gang member will see his former collaborator in person in court. According to the X, formerly known as Twitter, account @ThuggerDaily, a fan account that provides daily updates on Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan has been formally subpoenaed by the State of Georgia to testify. “He is expected to take the stand in the upcoming few weeks. Just to be clear – this does NOT mean he cooperated or will cooperate” the caption read. The post also included a screenshot of the subpoena which reads confirms the Lieutenant Investigator’s serving of Dequantes Lamar, Rich Homie Quan’s government name.

Related Stories

This subpoena should not be taken as a sign that Rich Homie Quan will be taking the stand against Young Thug. A subpoena is simply a written order that requires an individual to appear before a court during a legal proceeding. The two previously collaborated during their run at Cash Money Records with their biggest being “Lifestyle”. Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug would go their separate ways but Quan has always spoken highly on Thug.

In an interview with VladTV he revealed those were some of the best years of his life. “Even now I don’t have no bad blood with [Young] Thug or Bird [Man]. We were all in a great place in our life and that’s what it is about. At any time we can press play and do it again” he said.

It is unclear when Rich Homie Quan will testify.

SEE ALSO

Rich Homie Quan Called To Testify At Young Thug’s RICO Trial  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories

Diddy’s Drug Mule Cuts A Deal With Feds To Avoid Jail Time

Serena Williams To Host 2024 ESPY Awards: “This Is A Dream Come True”

Congratulations! Draya Michele Announces The Birth Of Her Baby Girl

nobigdyl. Wins “Tiny Desk Contest: Fan Favorite Vote”

Jamie Foxx-Produced Luther Vandross Documentary Coming To CNN, Max, & OWN In 2025

New Gospel Songs This Week (May 17, 2024): Deitrick Haddon, Maverick City Music & More

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Starring Lupita Nyong’o To Make IMAX Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

See What Angela Simmons Wore On Her Cakes To Celebrate Yo Gotti’s Birthday

View All

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close