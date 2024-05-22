Listen Live
News

Nas To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of ‘Illmatic’ With Trio Of Vegas Shows

Nas will celebrate the anniversary of his debut album with a trio of shows at the Wynn with Las Vegas Philharmonic.

Published on May 22, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live - Power Players

Nas is a long way from his days in the famed Queensbridge housing projects and the debut of his classic debut album, Illmatic and later this summer, a celebration will be in order. Nas will honor the 30th anniversary of Illmatic by way of a trio of shows in Las Vegas backed by an orchestra.

The 30th anniversary of the release of Illmatic took place this past April with the rapper, real name Nasir Jones, taking to Instagram to bring light to the milestone.

Related Stories

As reported by Billboard, Later this summer, Nas will be joined by the Las Vegas Philharmonic Orchestra for a trio of shows to perform the 1994 classic complete with the backing of live instrumentation.

This isn’t the first time the Queens, N.Y. star has done so, performing with the National Symphony Orchestra for Illmatic‘s 25th anniversary. Employing a similar format, The King’s Disease artist aims to do the same with an entirely new backing band.

“Las Vegas has always served as a creative outlet for my music, and these performances will take that to the next level,” Nas said to Billboard in a statement. “I am excited to partner with the Las Vegas Philharmonic to bring this first-of-its-kind performance to Encore Theater and to showcase my music to my fans in Las Vegas in a whole new way.”

The shows take place on August 29, August 31, and September 1.

Tickets for the event are on sale this Friday (May 24) at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. Please visit Ticketmaster for purchase here.

Photo: Billboard / Getty

SEE ALSO

Nas To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of ‘Illmatic’ With Trio Of Vegas Shows  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories

Mixxie Mayor Eric Adams Might Revoke Diddy’s Key To The City

Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Alleges Seeing Him Violent With Women

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro To Get New “Champagne Gold” Colorway

Nas To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of ‘Illmatic’ With Trio Of Vegas Shows

Not, Not Today: Kelly Rowland Checks Red Carpet Handler In Cannes

8 items

Heatin’ Up: Peacock Releases Bel-Air Season 3 First Look Images & Release Date

9 items

Cam’ron CNN Interview Goes Off The Rails When Asked About Diddy, Xitter Reacts

10 items

Tom Hank Reaches Out To Son, Shabba Hanks aka Chet Hanks For A Breakdown of The Drake/ Kendrick Lamar Beef

View All

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close