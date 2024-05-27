Drake Raps Over “BBL Drizzy” Beat On Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything,” Cash Cobain Taps J. Cole For “Grippy,” & More “

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Sexyy Red f. Drake — “U My Everything”

Drake has had a busy year so far. After battling Kendrick Lamar in the year’s most talked-about rap feud, he tackles another one of his quarrels on Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything” by responding to Metro Boomin’s viral “BBL Drizzy” craze.

While Metro Boomin and Rick Ross poked fun at Aubrey Graham for his alleged surgery-assisted physique, the Toronto rapper tries to flip the idea on its head with this feature.

“Me and the surgeon got history / I changed a lot of girls’ lives for real; they need a new body, they hit me,” he raps. “BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it.”

Comedian King Willonius created the original “BBL Drizzy” with artificial intelligence. Soon after that, Metro sampled the song for “BBL DRIZZY BPM 150.mp3” as part of his ongoing Drake spat. He sparked a frenzy with a $10,000 cash prize promise for the best use of the instrumental and the beat took on a life of its own amid the flurry of diss tracks and social media taunts.

Metro and Future released their We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You projects this year. Their Drake feud seemingly inspired much of those projects, including the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “Like That” chart-topper. Drizzy responded to perceived taunts with “Push Ups” in which he said, “Metro, shut your h-e a-s up and make some drums.” Soon, Boomin responded with drums on “BBL DRIZZY BPM 150.mp3” and the song inspired several genre-bending versions.

“U My Everything” also appears on Sexyy Red’s just-released In Sexyy We Trust project. Listen to “U My Everything” and the rest of the 14-song offering below.

Cash Cobain f. J. Cole — “Grippy”

J. Cole made headlines when he bowed out of the Kendrick Lamar feud with an apology earlier this year. Now, after the apology and after deleting his “7 Minute Drill” diss track from Might Delete Later, the Dreamville boss jumps back in the music world. This time, he appears on Cash Cobain’s “Dunk Contest” remix for what is being called “Grippy.”

Firstly, Cole borrows the New York rapper-singer’s infectious melodic flow for this one. “Grippy, I call her that ’cause it’s grippy / She thinkin’ it’s hip, she a hippy / And she thinkin’ of lips, she gon’ lick me,” he raps. “And she sendin’ a flick when she hit me / With a kissin’ emoji, she miss me / When she see me, she say she gon’ strip me.”

Cobain released the Gvrlnd!-produced original back in January. It follows Cash and Bay Swag’s “Fisherrr” remix with Ice Spice. Up next, the New York rapper is planning to release much more music this year. He recently told Billboard that he’s “got some placements on the way,” including potential songs with Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Lil Yachty, and Frank Ocean. “I should be doing something with Frank Ocean soon, too,” he said. “He really f-cks with my music.”

Vince Staples — Dark Times

Vince Staples bids farewell to Def Jam with the release of his newest album, Dark Times. Two years after Ramona Park Broke My Heart, the Long Beach MC unleashes a 13-song project that weaves brooding instrumentals with the author’s vivid storytelling prowess.

LeKen Taylor, Alex Goose, Michael Uzowuru, Tyler Page, Saint Mino, Mike Hector, Jay Versace, and more lend their production. Meanwhile, Staples navigates these sound beds with pain and glory. “Life is hard,” he raps on “Little Homies.” “But I go harder.”

That type of clarity comes with time, as Vince explained.

“Eleven years ago, a young, uncertain version of myself was given an opportunity with Def Jam Recordings. I released my first project under their banner, Shyne Coldchain Vol 2 a year later,” Vince explained via social media. “I was unsure of what to expect from the world of music but deeply aware of what I needed: a change in my surroundings and a clear understanding of self. Ten years and seven projects later, I’ve found that clarity. Now, I share with you my final Def Jam release, Dark Times.”

Central Cee f. Lil Baby — “BAND4BAND”

Central Cee takes flight with a brand new record. Shortly after dropping his “CC Freestyle,” the U.K. superstar unveils “BAND4BAND” with a friend from across the pond, Lil Baby.

Cench kicks things off on the international connection with his signature flow and confident style. “I’m paid already, I don’t need no hit song,” he boasts. “If I shoot my shot, I’ll hit one / Matter of time ’til I get them all ticked off.”

Lil Baby takes off in the second verse. “UK Selfridges with a cute one / Bank account look good, it’s a new one,” he brags. “You the type who like to type on computers / Got a mask but he ain’t no shooter.”

The song’s music video also matches the track’s jet-setting vibes. It includes private flights, plenty of jewelry, and a plethora of expensive cars.

Central Cee has become one of the United Kingdom’s most globally visible rappers of the 2020s. After crafting hits like “Doja,” he’s collaborated with the likes of Drake (“On the Radar Freestyle”) and J. Cole (“H.Y.B.”). Watch the new visual below.

Drake Raps Over “BBL Drizzy” Beat On Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything,” Cash Cobain Taps J. Cole For “Grippy,” & More “ was originally published on cassiuslife.com