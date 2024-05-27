Listen Live
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Sean John Frames Removed From Stores

Published on May 27, 2024

Sean Diddy Combs

Source: @diddy / Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs is stacking up the L’s after video of him being an abuser was made public. One of the nation’s biggest eyeglass retailers, America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, has dumped Diddy’s branded products.

TMZ reports that Diddy’s Sean John frames have been unceremoniously dumped by the retailer. You can’t even get the frames for a discont.

Per TMZ:

Stores received a message Tuesday to remove all Sean Johns from the frame boards and replace them with frames at an appropriate price point from understock. They put a hold on selling the frames and told the stores to wait for further instructions. Unclear what the company plans to do with the merchandise.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … they began pulling the frames online last month and did the same earlier this week in brick-and-mortar stores.

Reportedly, the company hasn’t relayed exactly why it permanently shelved the products. But the writing is on the proverbial well.

Cassie’s allegations that Diddy sexually trafficked her for years was bad enough but then video CNN shared of the mogul beating the singer and his former girlfriend back in 2016 confirmed the worst. Then Diddy only made things worse with a universally panned apology.

 

 

SEE ALSO

