Pro-Sports Legend Deion Sanders Opens Up About Mid-20s Suicide Attempt

Deion Sanders appeared on the All The Smoke podcast this April and while he discussed all things sports with hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Primetime also opened up about his mental health struggles.

Jackson asked Sanders if he’s ever dealt with a mental health episode. The 56-year-old candidly responded with a “yes” and immediately told both hosts a story of when he attempted suicide in his mid-20s.

Sanders said at the time, there was a calling on his life from the Lord to turn his life over to Him, but he felt he wasn’t perfect enough to answer the call. So, he avoided it. However, the stress of his divorce from his first wife, Carolyn Chambers, was too much to bare and he was also not playing baseball at his full potential.

“I was going down the highway in Cincinnati and I was playing Kirk Franklin’s ‘Conquer,” he said. He then thought to himself, “What kind of conquer are you, punk?”

That’s when Sanders drove his car off the highway in an attempt to end his life. The car came to a stop and police showed up. He wasn’t hurt.

His attorney got him some help from Pastor David Forbes. Sanders began spiritual counseling with the pastor. Today, he credits Pastor Forbes for helping him through that dark period and said he hasn’t turned his back on the Lord since.

However, once Sanders gave his life over to God, his inner circle began to judge him which surprised him. He said their judgement broke him and he had hoped for “direction and protection.”

“I went for comfort and you gave me pain,” he said.

But, Sanders lamented to both podcast hosts that the redirection was good for him and ultimately worked out in his favor.

“God has given me the sight and the vision,” he said.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Suicide and Crisis hotline. The 988 Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you.

