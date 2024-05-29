Listen Live
News

Sean Kingston & Mother Charged With Committing $1M In Fraud, Kingston To Be Extradited To Florida

Kingston and Louis allegedly used the scheme to obtain money, jewelry and more.

Published on May 29, 2024

Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Louis, are currently facing charges of committing over $1 million in fraud after the Jamaican-American artist’s home was raided. Sean Kingston has since agreed not to fight extradition to Florida after he was arrested last week at a California Army base.

Authorities in Florida recently raided the rented Fort Lauderdale home of Sean Kingston, 34, and arrested Kingston’s mother, Janice Louis, 61, without incident as reported by outlets TMZ and The Associated Press.

According to the AP, Kingston waived the right to fight extradition on Tuesday (May 28) while in court in California and will subsequently be handed over to Florida law enforcement officials. Both Kingston and Louis were charged in the alleged fraud scheme. The report adds that while Kingston did not appear in a San Bernardino court, he was still jailed as of Tuesday afternoon, and it was confirmed that officials from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office will handle his transfer to Florida to face charges.

Last week, Kingston was performing at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in the Mojave Desert. During his arrest, Louis was taken away in handcuffs in Florida after a SWAT team raided Kingston’s Florida mansion.

The charges faced by Kingston and Louis are conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, identity theft, and related crimes. Among the items that were said to be stolen included a Cadillac Escalade, furniture, jewelry, and money.

Sean Kingston recently took to Instagram to state that he and his mother are in good spirits and that his attorneys are handling the matter.

It isn’t known when the extradition will occur but we will update this story as it happens.

Sean Kingston & Mother Charged With Committing $1M In Fraud, Kingston To Be Extradited To Florida  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

