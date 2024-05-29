Listen Live
Recreate Amandla Stenberg And Megan Thee Stallion’s Golden Goddess Look

Recreate Megan Thee Stallion and Amandla Stenberg's look with these gorgeous gowns.

Published on May 29, 2024

Amandla Stenberg and Meg thee stallion

Source: Getty / Getty

It looks like Megan Thee Stallion and Amandla Stenberg have great taste in fashion. Both the talented actress and award-winning rapper served curves draped in a golden Oude Waag gown, and they look radiant!

Stenberg attended the UK premiere of her latest film “Star Wars: The Acolyte” clad in the racy number, which featured cutouts on the torso. The floor-length Greacian-inspired frock gathered on the stomach and subtlety draped around her waistline.

The “Acolyte” actress kept the accessories to a minimum, opting for an elaborate high ponytail to be the focal point of her ensemble.

"Star Wars: The Acolyte" UK Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

The actress has been in her fashion bag lately, and we love to see it. As her red carpet style continues to evolve, the 25-year-old is leaning into looks that highlight her range.

Back in February, Megan Thee Stallion wore the same dress to Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party. The rapper also wore minimal accessories other than the silver bangles on her wrist. She went bold with a sultry beauty beat, which featured a smokey cat eye that gave her an alluring look.

Megan Thee Stallion Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Meg is no stranger to slaying the red carpet in stunning, statement-making garments that accentuate her curves. Her talent for simultaneously serving glamour and sexiness makes her a red-carpet fixture. People love her style, whether she’s in athleisure wear or a ball gown.

Although both ladies have polar opposite styles, they slayed the look by bringing their individual flare to the forefront. What do you think? Are you a fan of the Oude Waag gown on Megan Thee Stallion and Amandla Stenberg?

Recreate Amandla Stenberg And Megan Thee Stallion’s Golden Goddess Look

If you loved the Oude Waag gown, here are a few options with a similar vibe to help you recreate the look.

Bali Gown

bali gown revolve

Source: Revolve / Revolve

Jamila Gown

Jamila Gown Bronx & Banco

Source: Revolve / Revolve

Jamey Maxi Dress

Lovers & Friends Maxi dress

Source: Revolve / Revolve

Zuwa Dress

YAURA Zuwa Dress in Yellow REVOLVE

Source: Revolve / Revolve

 

Recreate Amandla Stenberg And Megan Thee Stallion’s Golden Goddess Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

