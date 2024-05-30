Listen Live
Wellness

Study: Balancing Fatty Acid Intake Is Key To Living A Long Life

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
fatty acid - Healthy delicious lunch, dinner - grilled salmon and avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, olives, iceberg lettuce on a light background, top view

Source: OksanaKiian / Getty

Managing your caloric intake doesn’t mean you have to avoid fatty foods. In fact, there are healthy fats (fatty acid) that can enhance your quality of life.

New research is championing the importance of adding omega-3s to your diet, while watching your omega-6 intake.

Yuchen Zhang is the lead author of the fatty acids study that was published in the journal eLife past April. He concluded a “higher omega-6 to omega-3 ratio is associated with a greater risk of dying.”

Omega-3s contribute to the health of the heart, blood vessels, lung, immune system and endocrine system. Those fatty acids are naturally found in foods including fish, especially fatty fish such as salmon, tuna and sardines, as well as flaxseeds, walnuts, chia seeds and in dietary supplements such as fish oil.

On the other hand, foods high in omega-6 fatty acids include nuts, seeds, corn, soy as well as the oils and preservatives produced from these foods.

Researchers studied the associations between the omega-3 and omega 6 ratio in blood plasma and the death from cancer or cardiovascular disease. They used data from more than 85,000 people in the UK whose plasma samples were collected from 2007-2010 for the UK Biobank study. After nearly 13 years of follow up, the study’s authors found people with high ratios of omega-6 to omega-3 were 26% more likely to die from any cause, 14% more likely to die from cancer and 31% more likely to die from cardiovascular disease.

Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian nutritionist at the Cleveland Clinic, suggests people avoid the above fate by increasing their intake of foods rich in omega-3s and limiting foods high in omega-6s. Also, you can test your blood plasma ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 by visiting a primary care doctor.

“It’s important to note that an unbalanced ratio is only one chapter in our story of better or worse health span,” Kirkpatrick said. “Getting a variety of fiber-rich foods (beneficial to the microbiome) and other nutrient-dense foods, as well as adequate, good-quality sleep, stress management and physical activity play a large role in how long we will enjoy good health within our lifetime.”

DON’T MISS…

8 Foods To Boost Brain Health According To A Dietitian

What Are Adaptogens? Popular Calming Supplements On The Rise

8 Foods To Boost Brain Health According To A Dietitian

SEE ALSO

Study: Balancing Fatty Acid Intake Is Key To Living A Long Life  was originally published on elev8.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
13 items

Hit ‘Em Sexyy: The Best Moments + Fan Reactions From Sexyy Red’s Appearance On WWE’s NXT

Black Music Month Asset

Black Music Month Influential Icons

8 items

Promise?: Trump Fans Cry “Boycott New York”, X Users Roast Them

40 items

Muni Long, Veeze, Shaboozey & Tink Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

19 items

NY Giant Darren Waller Drops Emotional Music Video Amid Kelsey Plum Divorce, Promptly Roasted On Social Media

X To Host Town Hall Events For Donald Trump & Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Notorious B.I.G.” Mom Says She Wants To “Slap” Diddy On Sight

Nicholas Galitzine Tapped To Be He-Man In Live-Action ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Film

View All

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close