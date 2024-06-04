Listen Live
Dave East & Mike & Keys “God Produced It,” G6reddot ft. Kodak Black “The Way” & More | Daily Visuals 5.31.24

Dave East heads to church and 6Greddot and Kodak Black make some white people comfortable. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on June 4, 2024

As of late Dave East has been going hard with new work and new clips and for his latest offering the Harlem representative links up with producers extraordinaire, Mike & Keys to drop some heat to get the block amped up for the summer weather.

Dropping off some new visuals to “God Produced It,” Dave East makes use of an old school video camcorder to capture his likeness as he struts through the streets of Harlem and posts up in front of a church where he kicks his rhymes and daps up the locals who recognize the man before them.

Down South, 6Greedot and Kodak Black hit the high seas and in their clip to “The Way,” the two men hop on a car boat and enjoy some sun in the fun before chopping it up with old white folks who seem to enjoy their company. Kodak Black must’ve lowered their guard by saying he was a Trump supporter or something. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from J.I., Tina, and more.

DAVE EAST & MIKE & KEYS – “GOD PRODUCED IT”

G6REDDOT FT. KODAK BLACK – “THE WAY”

J.I. – “11PM IN LDN”

TINA – “BEEN PRETTY”

FLO MILLI – “CLAP SUM”

KAMAIYAH – “ONE & ONLY”

LINABBY – “LEMME GO FREESTYLE”

POLO G – “ANGELS IN THE SKY”

THE MUSALINI FT. JIMMY WATERS & ALEXYS RAE – “EAST TO WEST”

 

