With our hearts and prayers extended to all those currently experiencing water outages in the Atlanta area, this week’s “My First Time” will hopefully remind everyone of the better times in recent ATL history by way of our latest guest, Anycia.
We had her stop by to tell us one explicitly self-empowering rap story, and she kept it so real that we even had to bring out the censors!
RELATED: My First Time – Christopher Reid Describes Hearing His Group Kid 'n Play Debut On The Radio
In short, the Southside native let us candidly know that her first time realizing she was that “B” — we’ll let you all use your imagination to fill in the letters — was when she had to use her early rap skills to address haters. As those beginner bars were being tested out on the ops, her handle of the lyricism that it takes to make a mark on hip-hop elevated with each petty beef. When life hands you lemons, right?
See Anycia on the latest “My First Time” below to hear the bold declaration in her own words:
The post My First Time: Anycia Says Her Rap Career Started By Addressing Haters At Their Doorstep appeared first on Black America Web.
