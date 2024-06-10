Listen Live
Watch The White House Juneteenth Concert

Published on June 10, 2024

President Biden hosts the White House's Juneteenth Concert on the South Lawn

Source: Anadolu / Getty

In June we celebrate; Juneteenth, Black Music Month, National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, Pride Month, Men’s Health Month, Father’s Day and so many more Holidays! As we come together for celebrations continue for all of these holidays, we’re excited for an amazing show to remember those who have fought for our rights for independence on June 19, 1866.

The History Of Juneteenth Explained

President Joe Biden will host the 2nd Juneteenth concert tonight on the White House South Lawn which marks 3 years after he declared June 19th an official federal holiday in 2021.

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will share their beautiful voices during tonight’s celebration which will also highlight Black Music Month! You can watch the full show and happy early-Juneteenth!

