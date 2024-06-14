Austin Rivers Slams Hulu Series ‘Clipped’s Cast, Luke James Dunks On Him In Response

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Austin Rivers is not happy with Hulu’s original series Clipped or the casting choices for the roles of members of the Los Angeles Clippers during Donald Sterling’s tenure as owner.

In a recent episode of his The Offguard Podcast, former NBA player turned ESPN NBA analyst expressed his frustration with the actors chosen to play his NBA brethren in Clipped.

The Hulu series is based on the ESPN 30 For 30 podcast, The Sterling Affairs, which focuses on the turmoil following the Clippers’ former owner being recorded by his mistress saying derogatory racial remarks.

In a clip shared on Instgram, Rivers goes ham on the actor cast to play Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry: “That is Stephen Santiago. That’s, like, the third baseman for the Padres. Who the hell is that guy?”

The actor who plays Blake Griffin in the series also caught a vicious stray from Rivers. “This is really bad. The guy’s hairline’s receding already, and he looks just nothing like Blake.”

P-Valley star J. Alphonse Nicholson’s portrayal of the “point god,” Chris Paul, did not win over Rivers either. “That is my local A/C man, Frederick. Who is this? Who the hell is that?”

Damn, that’s how you doing, the man who plays Lil Murda to perfection?

Austin Rivers Spares Laurence Fishburne

Sheldon Bailey, who plays DeAndre Jordan in the series, was not spared from Rivers’s ire either. “There’s no effort in this. That looks nothing like DJ.”

One person who did not catch that much flack for his performance in the show, outside of his body weight, was Laurence Fishburne. He happens to be portraying Austin Rivers’s dad, Doc Rivers, who was the Clippers head coach during the drama with Donald Sterling.

“Laurence Fishburne is a legend, and he’s a great actor,” Rivers said. “The body of my father is just a little bit different. I’m not saying he’s 100% in shape, but he’s built a little different than Laurence Fishburne. We could’ve done a little AI or something there.”

Fishburne spoke about his portrayal of Doc Rivers on a recent episode of the Dan Patrick Show revealing he had no idea who Rivers was before he got the role.

Luke James Dunks On Austin Rivers

One person who was not here for Austin Rivers’ hate was singer/actor Luke James, who had time for the former pro hooper.

“The series is great. casting is solid. u niggas should make a series. cast all the giant none acting ass niggas in it. see how it fairs out. i’m sure all these folks in agreement w/u will love it,” James wrote in the post’s comment section.

We can’t be mad at that.

