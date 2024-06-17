Listen Live
Classic “40 Below” Timberland Boot Gets The Louis Vuitton Treatment

We already see Jadakiss in a pair of these...

Published on June 17, 2024

Timberland 40 Below x Louis Vuitton

Source: @hypeneverdies_ / Instagram

The Louis Vuitton x Timberland collaboration is upon us, and while we’re sure many heads in the different boroughs throughout New York City wouldn’t mind rocking some fresh construction boots with the Louis V imprint etched all over them, we’re not sure that’s going to be the case with the price tags these are carrying with them.

According to Highsnobiety, the collaboration is rumored to be releasing Aug. 8. We’ve seen the 6-inch construction boots with the “LV” stamp on the tongue, but it seems like we’re also getting a Louis Vuitton version of the classic “40 Below” boots that Tupac made famous in his breakthrough role as Bishop in the cult classic film, Juice.

We’re not gonna lie, these are hella tough. Still, a retail price of $3,000 almost guarantees you won’t be seeing these in your hood anytime soon… if ever.

Per Highsnobiety:

Rumors are swirling that Louis Vuitton’s New York AF collaboration with Timberland is hitting stores on August 8. That’s perfect for all the real Timb steppers who hit pools and beaches with 6-inchs all summer. And a leaked image from what looks like a line sheet distributed by Louis Vuitton sales associates reveals that a “LV Boot Ranger Boot” will be priced at $2,990.

It’s worth noting that, though August is a plausible release date as the LV Timbs are part of Pharrell’s FW24 collection, this info is unconfirmed.

We remember when a pair of construction boots went for $100, but once prices hit $190 a lot of heads fell back. We’re not sure if a pair of $3,000 Timbs will have heads flocking to grab a pair, but don’t be surprised if you see a few rappers or athletes rocking these joints when they’re out in public. Feels like they’ll be the only heads willing to shell out big bucks to rock a pair of construction boots with the “LV” emblem on them.

What do y’all think of Louis Vuitton’s remix of the classic Timberland silhouette? Let us know in the comments section below.

Classic “40 Below” Timberland Boot Gets The Louis Vuitton Treatment  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

