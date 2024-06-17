Listen Live
Entertainment

Kash Doll And Tracy T Welcome Their Baby Girl, Klarity

Kash Doll is officially a mother of two!

Published on June 17, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
"Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" Screening Hosted by Halo & 2 Chainz

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Congratulations to Kash Doll on becoming a mother of two!

The Detroit area rapper revealed that she recently gave birth to her new baby girl, Klarity. The rapper shared the news on Instagram while sending her beau and child’s father, Tracy T, a sweet Father’s Day message. The rapper’s latest addition is her second child with her boyfriend.

In the announcement post, the 34-year-old shared a video where she introduced her two-year-old son Kashton to his new baby sister. Kash Doll, whose real name is, Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, captioned the video, “Happy Father’s Day!!!! Even though u get on my last and first nerves this video wouldn’t b created without u! Thank you for making me a mother of 2 now gone head and get on birth control cause klarity was the last piece to this puzzle… my lil family complete.”

Check out the sweet post below.

Related Stories

The BMF actress initially announced her new bundle of joy on her birthday back in March when she shared a double birthday and baby celebratory post on social media. In the post, Knight was shown wearing an orange-yellow set from Savage Fenty  as she rubbed her stomach and revealed her adorable growing 27-week baby bump. Her hair was styled long, dark, wavy and styled in a sexy side part.

She captioned her post, “It’s my birthday and God [blessed] me with another one!!! This birthday is special bc I’m sharing it with my last child 🥹so no drinks, no [snatched] waist, no outside but listen y’all I’m so grateful and blessed to [be] in the position I’m in i wouldn’t trade my hand with no oneee!!”

Check out the initial announcement post below.

Since announcing her pregnancy Kash Doll has been keeping us all on our toes with her lavish baby showers, pregnancy fits, and glowing hair and skin. And now that she’s officially a mother of two, we only expect the slay to continue!

Congratulations to Kash Doll on her growing family!

RELATED

5 Times Kash Doll Proved She Is Our Hair Muse

Kash Doll Appreciation Post: Why We Love The Stylish Detroit Femcee

SEE ALSO

Kash Doll And Tracy T Welcome Their Baby Girl, Klarity  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
55th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program And Dinner

Complex Ranks Internet’s Funniest Personalities in Latest List

Sean Diddy Combs

Diddy Returns Key to the City Amid Controversy

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Alix Lapri Breaks Down Effie’s Love Drama: “Riq Is Always Going To Be The One, But Cane Is In The Picture Now.”

Classic “40 Below” Timberland Boot Gets The Louis Vuitton Treatment

I Ain’t Got It: Iman Shumpert Claims His Funds Are Not On Par With His Ex-Wife, Teyana Taylor, Wants Child Support Payments Reduced

SZA Accepts Her Songwriting Flowers In A Corset Dress That Screams ‘Marie Antoinette’

Kash Doll And Tracy T Welcome Their Baby Girl, Klarity

10 items

LL COOL J Makes His Return To Music With “Saturday Night Special” & X Salutes The Legend

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close