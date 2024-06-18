Listen Live
Alicia Keys Brings Out Jay-Z At Tony Awards Performance, Teases New Collab

After a lengthy hiatus, Jay-Z has been reintroducing himself to the masses...

Published on June 18, 2024

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Over the past few days it seems like Jay-Z has finally decided to come out of hibernation as the iconic rapper made a surprise performance at Tom Brady’s Hall Of Fame ceremony just last week, and last night, once again, shocked an unsuspecting audience when he joined Alicia Keys at the 77th annual Tony Awards.

With their classic song “Empire State of Mind” having recently hit 1 billion streams, Alicia Keys decided it was only right to celebrate the milestone by bringing out Jay-Z while she and the cast to her Broadway play Hell’s Kitchen were doing their thing on stage. Stepping out in some baggy jeans, Timbs and a durag, Jay-Z channeled his 2009 self and took everyone on a trip down memory lane as Alicia Keys belted out the classic chorus after he was done spitting his verse.

 

So are baggy jeans officially back in style? We need confirmation from fashion stylists and aficionados out there so we can dust off the old-school Girbaud jeans we have in storage. Just sayin’.

Now that they’ve reunited on stage, do Alicia Keys and Jay-Z have something cooking up in the studio? We don’t know for certain, but Alicia Keys definitely teased something was in the works as she took to her official Instagram page to post a video of herself hanging out with the Hip-Hop Gawd. The caption read, “1 Dream. 1 Song. 1 Billion streams 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thank you! We love you. What’s next….👀🤫

Whatever Alicia Keys and Jay-Z might be working on, y’all already know it’s going to be produced by Alicia Keys’ famous hubby, Swizz Beatz.

What did y’all think of Jay-Z’s surprise appearance at last night’s Tony Awards? Are y’all looking forward to another Hova and Keys collaboration? Let us know in the comments section below.

Alicia Keys Brings Out Jay-Z At Tony Awards Performance, Teases New Collab  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

