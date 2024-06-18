[*NSFW* VIDEO]: Eagles LB Terrell Lewis CHASED DOWN by Escort After Fleeing Hotel Room

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

As the Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up to try to make another deep playoff run, we could assume that all the player’s heads aren’t ‘in the game’. While you are free to do whatever it is that you please if you are not ‘on the clock’, however, as a sports athlete and public figure, it would be best to find leisure in legal activities. That seems to be the opposite for the subject at hand.

An video surfacing social media shows a man running out of an hotel room on a naked women who then follows the man out the hotel room and chases him down the hallway at full speed. The man in the video is allegedly Eagles Linebacker Terrell Lewis, and the women in question is alleged to be Adult Model Mia Mercy.

Mercy went to X, formerly known as Twitter, to recoup her funds by letting Lewis, as well as his coaches, and employers know.

“We’ve got a runner ladies & gentleman @_Real24_ RUN ME MY MFN MONEY. @Eagles@NFL@NFLonFOX@MikeClayNFL@CoachNuss@CoachStoutland @CoachSings@Coach_KMcDonald @CoachEDickerson” Mercy captioned on an NSFW-post in which she was seen naked on X.

*NSFW CONTENT*

Terrell Lewis, who is currently the linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles, made his social media profiles including Instagram private since the alleged video surfaced on social sites. The OnlyFans model accuses the NFL player of not paying her the money she was promised after allegedly having consensual sex. The alleged video showing the duo running in the hallway of an unidentified hotel has gone viral, with many people voicing their opinions.

Terrell Lewis has not confirmed or denied the allegations, nor has any official member of the Philadelphia Eagles organization has said anything on the subject matter.

